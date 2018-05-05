Media player
The UK's biggest outdoor tulip crop grown in Norfolk
A dazzling display of tulips, the largest of its kind in the UK, has created a blaze of colour on the Norfolk landscape.
But the millions of flowers, grown by Belmont Nurseries near King's Lynn, are set for the chop...
05 May 2018
