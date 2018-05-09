Northern Lights captured off coast
Northern Lights seen off Norfolk coast

Aurora hunters in Norfolk were given a little extra treat over the bank holiday weekend as the Northern Lights appeared off the coast.

Photographer James Rowley-Hill captured the show from Morston Quay using long-exposure photography, as it "only looked white at its peak to the naked eye," he said.

