Seal recovering from sea plastic injury
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Seal injured by plastic and rope off Norfolk coast

A grey seal was found with plastic and rope around its neck, the RSPCA has said.

Staff at the charity's centre in East Winch, Norfolk, said they were unsure if the animal would survive after being rescued at Horsey on Monday but is now making a good recovery.

  • 01 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Air filter injury seal released into sea