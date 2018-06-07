£92m F-35B Lightning jets land at UK base
Video

F-35B Lightning stealth fighter jets land at RAF Marham

Four F-35B Lightning stealth fighter jets have arrived at RAF Marham, Norfolk.

The planes cost £92m each, and the UK has committed to purchase 138 from US aviation company Lockheed Martin.

