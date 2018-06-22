Swan leads police on low-speed pursuit
A swan led police on a slow-speed pursuit when it landed on a Norwich road.

The bird appeared on Prince of Wales Road at about 21:50 on Thursday.

Norwich police said it eventually "ended up flying off unharmed".

