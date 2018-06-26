The tall task of repainting a lighthouse

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Happisburgh Lighthouse makeover uses 300 litres of paint
A two-week project to repaint Happisburgh Lighthouse has been completed.
Three hundred litres of paint was required to redecorate the landmark, which has been in use since 1791.
The project cost £20,000, paid for by fundraising and visitor fees.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44605039/happisburgh-lighthouse-makeover-uses-300-litres-of-paintRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window