Danny Boyle film attracts 6,000 extras

About 6,000 people gathered on a beach in Norfolk to be extras in Danny Boyle's new movie.
The Oscar-winning director has been making a film based on a man who wakes one day to discover he is the only person in the world aware of The Beatles.
The role of the extras was to provide an audience for a rooftop performance by Jack, played by Himesh Patel.
The film, written by Richard Curtis and also featuring Lily James and Ed Sheeran, has yet to be given a title and is due out in 2019.
27 Jun 2018
