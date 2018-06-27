Cyclists follow friend's funeral cortege
Cyclists join funeral cortege of Sze-Ming Cheung

Cyclists paid tribute to their friend by accompanying his funeral cortege on their bicycles.

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44 from Norwich, died following a crash while cycling near the city on 7 June.

