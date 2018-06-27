Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cyclists join funeral cortege of Sze-Ming Cheung
Cyclists paid tribute to their friend by accompanying his funeral cortege on their bicycles.
Sze-Ming Cheung, 44 from Norwich, died following a crash while cycling near the city on 7 June.
-
27 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44630089/cyclists-join-funeral-cortege-of-sze-ming-cheungRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window