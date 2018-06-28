'Injured' whale spotted in river

Media player
Fin whale spotted in River Ouse near King's Lynn
A young fin whale has been spotted in the River Ouse, near the coastal town King's Lynn.
Experts say it looks like the whale has an injury but are hoping the tide will carry it back out to sea.
28 Jun 2018
