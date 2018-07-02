Tributes left for girl killed on beach
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gorleston beach death: Tributes to girl thrown from inflatable

Tributes have been left to a girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on a Norfolk beach.

Witnesses said the inflatable exploded on Gorleston beach on Sunday.

  • 02 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Father's appeal over missing student