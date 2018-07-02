Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gorleston beach death: 'People were trying to catch her'
An eyewitness has described the moment an inflatable trampoline "exploded" and threw a three-year-old child into the air, causing her death.
Zoe Dye was on the beach in Gorleston, Norfolk, on Sunday when the accident happened.
-
02 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44684095/gorleston-beach-death-people-were-trying-to-catch-herRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window