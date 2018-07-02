'People were trying to catch her'
Gorleston beach death: 'People were trying to catch her'

An eyewitness has described the moment an inflatable trampoline "exploded" and threw a three-year-old child into the air, causing her death.

Zoe Dye was on the beach in Gorleston, Norfolk, on Sunday when the accident happened.

