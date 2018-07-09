Crossing the Channel by paddleboard

Media player
SUP duo cross English Channel for RNLI
Two adventure-seeking friends have crossed the English Channel on paddleboards.
Estate agent Charlie Graham-Wood and lifeboatman Lewis Gray, from Norfolk, made the 23-mile (31km) crossing of the busiest shipping lane in the world on inflatable boards.
They have raised more than £5,500 for RNLI Sheringham, where Mr Gray is a volunteer.
09 Jul 2018
