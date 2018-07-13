'So much plastic, everywhere we went'

Media player
Paddleboarders highlight plastic pollution on Mallorca trip
Two women have become the first people to travel around the entire coast of Mallorca on stand-up paddleboards.
Catherine Friend, 28, from Norwich, undertook the challenge with Valerie Bisbal, 41, to raise awareness of how plastic is polluting the oceans.
13 Jul 2018
