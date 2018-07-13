'So much plastic, everywhere we went'
Paddleboarders highlight plastic pollution on Mallorca trip

Two women have become the first people to travel around the entire coast of Mallorca on stand-up paddleboards.

Catherine Friend, 28, from Norwich, undertook the challenge with Valerie Bisbal, 41, to raise awareness of how plastic is polluting the oceans.

