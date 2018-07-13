Remembering one of the last of 'The Few'

Media player
World War Two flying ace Tom 'Ginger' Neil dies
One of the last remaining Battle of Britain aces has died at the age of 97.
Wing Cdr Tom "Ginger" Neil served with 249 Squadron during World War Two and lived in Thwaite St Mary, Norfolk.
13 Jul 2018
