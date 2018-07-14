How to train your sea lion
Banham Zoo keepers train their Californian sea lions

Keepers at Banham Zoo in Norfolk have been training their Californian sea lions.

It gets them used to human interaction, allowing keepers to keep a close eye on their health.

The zoo has six sea lions, ranging from one month to 19 years old.

