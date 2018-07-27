When film music gets personal

Media player
Norfolk Day: Film composer Reg Length inspired to write county theme
Film composer Reg Length, from Sheringham, has created a "theme for Norfolk", inspired by the rural county's music and varied landscape.
It was written for the inaugural #NorfolkDay event, a celebration of the county on 27 July, developed by BBC Radio Norfolk and the Eastern Daily Press newspaper.
27 Jul 2018
