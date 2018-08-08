Archery star, 16, dreams of Olympic gold

Media player
Archery star Layla Annison, 16, dreams of Olympic gold
A teenager who has just returned from the European Championships with a handful of archery medals says she hopes to compete at the Olympics.
Layla Annison, 16, from Norfolk, is studying for her GCSE exams but is already Britain's female compound archery number one.
She is hoping it becomes an Olympic sport in future so she can fulfil her potential.
