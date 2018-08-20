Match of the Dads league to help fathers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Match of the Dads football league helping Norwich fathers
A six-a-side football league is providing support for fathers in Norwich.
Match of the Dads encourages its members to keep physically fit as well as sharing support and advice about fatherhood.
It also highlights the importance of exercise to mental health by donating a portion of membership fees to charity.
-
20 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-45250750/match-of-the-dads-football-league-helping-norwich-fathersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window