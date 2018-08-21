Girls on inflatable rescued from sea
Girls on inflatable rescued from sea off Brancaster

Three teenage girls in an inflatable kayak have been rescued from the sea.

The RNLI said they were spotted struggling a long way off the coast of Brancaster in Norfolk, but crews managed to reach them and take them back to safety.

The charity's advice is to only use inflatables in a swimming pool or on a beach with lifeguards.

