Girls on inflatable rescued from sea off Brancaster
Three teenage girls in an inflatable kayak have been rescued from the sea.
The RNLI said they were spotted struggling a long way off the coast of Brancaster in Norfolk, but crews managed to reach them and take them back to safety.
The charity's advice is to only use inflatables in a swimming pool or on a beach with lifeguards.
21 Aug 2018
