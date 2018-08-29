Thirteen-year-old owns two fire engines
Video

Lewis Cram wants to be a firefighter so much he already owns two fire engines.

The 13-year-old from Lyng, Norfolk, saved for nearly two years to afford his first decommissioned fire appliance.

His family then purchased another vehicle from the US that was due to be scrapped.

Both are on display at Norfolk Fire Museum.

