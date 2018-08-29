Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boy, 13, buys owns fire engines with pocket money
Lewis Cram wants to be a firefighter so much he already owns two fire engines.
The 13-year-old from Lyng, Norfolk, saved for nearly two years to afford his first decommissioned fire appliance.
His family then purchased another vehicle from the US that was due to be scrapped.
Both are on display at Norfolk Fire Museum.
29 Aug 2018
