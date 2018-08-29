Comedian's dismay as scooter rack lost
A comedian has said she had to wait two hours to get her mobility scooter from a plane, only to find it was missing a vital custom-made attachment.

Tanyalee Davis, from Norwich, said she felt like she had been "treated like baggage" after her plane landed at Stansted Airport from Treviso, Italy, on Friday.

  • 29 Aug 2018
