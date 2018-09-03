Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Norwich flat smoke test raises fire safety questions
An air flow smoke test carried out as part of a BBC investigation into fire safety in recently-built homes has revealed potential issues.
The test showed unsealed voids, which an expert claimed could allow smoke to travel in an event of a fire.
The developers said the flat met all building regulations and guidance.
Watch the full story on BBC Inside Out on Monday, 3 September, on BBC One in the east of England at 19:30 BST.
03 Sep 2018
