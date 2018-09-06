Children's party prompts police response

Media player
Children's party machine gun noise prompts police response
Police responded to reports of machine gun fire only to find a children's eighth birthday party.
The sounds at the party, which took place in Yaxham in Norfolk, turned out to be bangers.
06 Sep 2018
