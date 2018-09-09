'First aid stopped me choking to death'
Norfolk Red Cross shop manager saved choking colleague

A charity shop manager has described how she saved a colleague's life after noticing she was choking.

Claire Griffiths, who runs the Red Cross shop in Wymondham, Norfolk, used her first aid training to help to dislodge a sweet that had become lodged in Astrid Ratcliff's throat.

Research by the British Red Cross suggests that just 6% of people in the East of England know the correct first aid skills and are confident enough to use them.

