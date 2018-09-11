Car almost hits lorry in police pursuit

Video

A car narrowly missed a lorry as it was pursued by police on the wrong side of the road.

A Ford driver was stopped in Fakenham, Norfolk, on 1 February, but he rammed the police car and then took off along winding country roads, narrowly avoiding traffic.

He eventually escaped on foot, but was later identified as 36-year-old Shady Coates, of Swanton Road, Norwich.

He was jailed for one year and four months at Norwich Crown Court after being found guilty of driving offences.