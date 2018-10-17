Families remember stillborn babies

Media player
Norwich vigil remembers stillborn babies
Families of stillborn babies have been remembering them at a candlelit vigil.
Organised by Susan Goreham, people gathered outside a lit-up City Hall in Norwich to share their stories.
Ms Goreham set up Jessica's Wish after her daughter was stillborn 12 years ago.
Since then she has helped fundraise for charities and Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
