Runners tackle inflatable obstacles

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Runners take on 5km inflatable obstacle course
About 3,000 runners turned out to tackle a 5km (3.1 miles) inflatable obstacle course in Norwich.
The run took place at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday morning.
-
20 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-45930226/runners-take-on-5km-inflatable-obstacle-courseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window