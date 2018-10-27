Day of the Dead on trend for Halloween

Video

If you want to look on trend for Halloween, then a spine-tingling homage to the Day of the Dead is the way to go.

"It's a huge trend at the minute, although not actually anything to do with Halloween," Norfolk artist Kate Elgood said. "The beauty of the look is that it can be as simple or ornate as you wish."

The intricate skull design has its origin in the Mexican festival that remembers those who have died.

During Halloween last year people in the UK spent an estimated £52m on fancy dress, £14m on cosmetics and £10m on pumpkins, according to market analysts Mintel.