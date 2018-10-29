Life as a Wiccan YouTuber

Video

A 21-year-old YouTuber is using social media to explain her beliefs as a follower of Wicca.

Harmony Nice, from Harleston in Norfolk, turned to the faith during a tough time in her teenage years.

She regularly posts about her life to her 320,000 Instagram followers and has recently released a book about being a Wiccan.

Wicca draws from Pagan beliefs and focuses on being in balance with the natural world.