Light show celebrates landscape gardener

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sheringham Hall lights celebrate Humphry Repton
The work of Humphry Repton in being celebrated by a light show at Sheringham Hall.
It marks the bicentenary year of the the landscape gardener's death.
He designed the gardens and parkland surrounding the residence in north Norfolk.
Seen by many as the successor to Capability Brown, Repton was known for his "red books" which contained intricate illustrations of his designs.
-
10 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-46158509/sheringham-hall-lights-celebrate-humphry-reptonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window