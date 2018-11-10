Light show celebrates landscape gardener
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sheringham Hall lights celebrate Humphry Repton

The work of Humphry Repton in being celebrated by a light show at Sheringham Hall.

It marks the bicentenary year of the the landscape gardener's death.

He designed the gardens and parkland surrounding the residence in north Norfolk.

Seen by many as the successor to Capability Brown, Repton was known for his "red books" which contained intricate illustrations of his designs.

  • 10 Nov 2018
Go to next video: Projections light up city buildings