Greater Anglia new Swiss train arrives

The first in a fleet of new trains for the East of England has arrived in the region for testing.

Running on Abellio Greater Anglia's regional services across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, the Swiss-made trains will eventually replace the current Class 170's.

"It’s so exciting to see one of our new trains here in East Anglia," Ian McConnell from Greater Anglia said.

"We need to carry out lots of tests to make sure they complete all of our standards for safety and performance before passengers can use them."

It is expected the 38-strong fleet will be fully operational by the end of 2020.