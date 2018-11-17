Tunnel of light thrills city visitors

Video

A bespoke tunnel of light created from more than 57,000 LEDs is providing festive cheer and selfie heaven to city visitors.

The award-winning seasonal video installation, believed to be the longest of its kind in Europe, is the centrepiece of Norwich's Christmas lights offer and welcomes people in their tens of thousands.

Now in its third year the £60,000 city attraction, which is funded by local businesses, features two new sequences - one that creates the illusion of cascading water, the other is inspired by James Bond.

The entire "performance" lasts for about 12 minutes and runs until 5 January.