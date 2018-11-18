Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Amazing' festive fun from 57,000 LEDs.
A bespoke tunnel of light created from more than 57,000 LEDs is providing festive cheer and selfie heaven to city visitors.
The award-winning seasonal video installation, believed to be the longest of its kind in Europe, is the centrepiece of Norwich's Christmas lights offer and welcomes people in their tens of thousands.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
18 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window