Video

A bespoke tunnel of light created from more than 57,000 LEDs is providing festive cheer and selfie heaven to city visitors.

The award-winning seasonal video installation, believed to be the longest of its kind in Europe, is the centrepiece of Norwich's Christmas lights offer and welcomes people in their tens of thousands.

