Les Dennis pins blame on 'low-rent Banksy'

TV host Les Dennis has pinned blame on a "low-rent Banksy" for daubing his name in graffiti around a city.

The former Family Fortunes presenter, 64, took to Twitter to refute any suggestion that he might be behind the series of "tags".

His name has appeared on walls around Norwich but Dennis said his only theory was that it was an attempt to imitate the work of the anonymous artist Banksy.

Norwich City Council said it aims to clear all graffiti within 14 days.