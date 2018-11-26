Army divers spruce up aquarium's tanks

Media player
Great Yarmouth aquarium's tanks spruced up by Army divers
A team of Army scuba divers have helped to clean a seaside aquarium.
The soldiers from Woodbridge in Suffolk aided the team at Great Yarmouth's Sea Life Centre by keeping the tanks squeaky clean while practising their dives.
They are used to swimming in Mediterranean waters, carrying out assignments such as removing underwater obstructions and working with explosives.
The centre is cleaned weekly and has sharks, turtles and an array of fish.
26 Nov 2018
