Christmas cheer from the air

Thousands of pounds has been raised for local charities by a group of Christmas-loving neighbours who bring festive sparkle to their homes.

All the properties in the Wood Avens Way cul-de-sac in Wymondham, Norfolk have put up Christmas lights for more than a decade to raise money for local good causes.

This season they are supporting cancer charity Star Throwers, to help a woman who lives on the street.

