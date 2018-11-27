Christmas cheer from the air

Media player
Christmas cheer in Norfolk from the air
Thousands of pounds has been raised for local charities by a group of Christmas-loving neighbours who bring festive sparkle to their homes.
All the properties in the Wood Avens Way cul-de-sac in Wymondham, Norfolk have put up Christmas lights for more than a decade to raise money for local good causes.
This season they are supporting cancer charity Star Throwers, to help a woman who lives on the street.
