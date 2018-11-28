Seal colony expects more than 2,700 pups

Media player
Seal colony in Norfolk expects more than 2,700 pups
England's largest grey seal colony could see record numbers of new arrivals this pupping season.
They are born at Blakeney Point in Norfolk during November, December and early January, and numbers have risen quickly, from about 25 pups born in 2001 to more than 2,700 in 2017.
Nearly 2,000 pups had already been born there by the end of November 2018.
The shingle spit is a nature reserve managed by the National Trust, which fences off the area during breeding season, but visitors are able to watch the seals from boats.
28 Nov 2018
