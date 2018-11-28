Suicide man 'let down' by NHS, says widow

Video

A widow has spoken of her grief after her husband took his own life after being told he would have to wait five weeks for mental health treatment.

Richard Smith had suffered with anxiety and depression for many years.

He was being treated by Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), which has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for a third time.

The watchdog said it had unsafe acute wards and was seriously understaffed.

Speaking to the BBC, Karen Smith said her husband was "let down" by the NHS.

NSFT said it was disappointed at the findings, but "determined to get things right".

