Mulled wine... in a slow cooker?

A slow cooker enthusiast whose easy fry-up recipe went viral has created a Christmas hack to take the stress out of making mulled wine.

Norfolk mum Sonia Cheetham says using a slow cooker to make the perfect punch prevents the alcohol from burning off.

The recipe, using everyday ingredients, is easy to make and means the drink can stay warm for all your guests.

"When it's cooking it smells like Christmas throughout the whole house, which is really lovely," she said.