At home with 1,000 snowmen

A woman with a collection of more than 1,000 snowmen has admitted her love of the decorations has "snowballed" over the past three decades.

Diana Howes, of Honing near North Walsham, started the seasonal collection with a biscuit jar bought as a Christmas gift 35 years ago.

The hoard includes gifts from friends and characters purchased while on holiday. "I love looking at them and it's nice to have those memories," she said.

The collection features snowmen as crockery, candles, cake decorations, cuddly toys and coasters. They stand between 2in (5cm) and 3.5 ft (1.1m) tall and "live" throughout her farmhouse.