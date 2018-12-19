Video

A father captured an incredible moment of sporting prowess when his six-year-old son managed to kick a rugby ball through a basketball hoop.

Oscar Herbert, from Northampton, was promised £10 if he could achieve the feat at his local park.

His father, Gary Herbert, was left stunned when he did it at the second attempt.

"I was absolutely staggered. I literally couldn't believe what I had witnessed and had to pinch myself to make sure I wasn't dreaming," he said.