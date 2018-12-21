Video

The family of a woman who went missing on Boxing Day 2017 is urging people not to suffer in silence if they experience mental health problems.

Sophie Smith was last seen on CCTV walking on the beach at Gorleston, Norfolk, but her body has never been found. She had been struggling to cope with depression and anxiety.

Her father, Martin Knowles, said: "There are organisations, charities out there to help people."

Rebecca Russell, Sophie's aunt, added metal health is "nothing to be embarrassed about... Just seek help, just find that one person you can talk to."