Pier launch for New Year's Day fireworks

Video

Thousands of people marked the start of 2019 under the twinkling light of a spectacular free fireworks display off the Norfolk coast.

Featuring more than 3,000 fireworks launched from Cromer Pier, a location that starred in BBC One's Christmas channel idents, the display is organised by the town council.

Each year it brings about 10,000 visitors to the seaside location, with many making a voluntary contribution via a bucket collection towards the cost of the following year's display.

A proportion of the money collected also goes towards helping local good causes. This has seen grant awards of more than £55,800 since the annual display started in 2000.