Winter bird visitors thrill photographers

A gathering of winter visitors has attracted crowds of birdwatchers and photographers to a Norfolk police station.

The waxwings were spotted eating berries from a rowan tree outside the building in Long Stratton.

The birds, recognisable by their distinctive red and yellow feathers, are not native to the UK but tend to visit during the winter months.

"They are a scarce winter visitor but do on occasions appear in larger numbers," said Peter Hayman, from Rare Bird Alerts.

"It just depends on the availability of food and/or weather within their winter range.

"We haven't seen many in Norfolk this winter so it's no wonder these have caught people's attention."