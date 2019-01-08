Teddy 'patients' help children on wards

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Medibears help children at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital
Hospital trips are being made easier for children thanks to specially adapted teddy bears.
Called Medibears, they're fitted with medical equipment and are used to explain how procedures can work.
Fiona Springall, a learning disability specialist at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, said using "something that's friendly" helps children prepare for medical procedures.
-
08 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-46794916/medibears-help-children-at-norfolk-and-norwich-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window