Winter tide surge triggers flood alerts

Storm winds and high tides have battered parts of the East coast.

Wind gusts of up to 50mph (80km/h) were recorded in some Norfolk seaside towns where waves crashed over the sea wall. In some areas roads had to be closed for public safety.

"The most important thing with these sorts of surges is there hasn't been any incursions into people's homes and businesses," Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council, said.

The Environment Agency said flood alerts and warnings could remain in place in Norfolk, Suffolk and north Essex into the early hours of Wednesday.