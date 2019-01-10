Teddy 'patients' help children on wards

Video

Hospital trips are being made easier for children thanks to specially adapted teddy bears.

Called Medibears, they're fitted with medical equipment and are used to explain how procedures can work.

Fiona Springall, a learning disability specialist at Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, said using "something that's friendly" helps children prepare for medical procedures.

