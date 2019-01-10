'Terror' pheasant pesters housing estate

Video

A pheasant has staked his claim to a quiet street on a city housing estate.

Named Phil by residents of Costessey in Norwich, he considers the area his territory and guards it fiercely.

"Pheasants, like many wild animals are a territorial species and males will defend their territory - particularly during the mating season," the RSPCA said.

It added: "Unfortunately, for now, there may not be much the residents can do - other than try to stay out of the pheasant’s way.

"Unless there is an apparent welfare issue with the pheasant we wouldn’t ordinarily remove a fit and healthy wild animal."