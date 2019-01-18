Video

A vegan diet and "ripped" body can go together, according to bodybuilder Paul Kerton.

Mr Kerton, from Norwich, who changed his eating habits eight years ago, says you can have an "awesome physique" from a diet that causes "less harm to the environment".

Also known as Hench Herbivore the personal trainer shares his lifestyle and diet tips online.

He said people often tell him it is impossible to have muscle and not eat meat.