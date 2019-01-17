'People helped' at Duke crash scene

Video

A driver who witnessed the aftermath of a crash involving the Duke of Edinburgh has told how many motorists stopped to help at the scene.

Nick Cobb said up to eight cars pulled up on the A149, near the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, after the crash at about 15:00 GMT.

He said a "lot of people" were "milling round and helping."

Prince Philip, 97, was not injured in the accident.

The other car involved was a Kia. Two women in it needed hospital treatment - they have since been discharged.